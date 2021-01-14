Local Artist Ciampa Helps McCourty Twins in NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats”

When Devin McCourty returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the Patriots’ 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 6, most fans were watching McCourty race into the end zone.

Winthrop’s well-known artist and interior designer Joanna Ciampa likely had her sights on McCourty’s footwork. It was Ciampa who had painted the Pats’ defensive back’s cleats as part of the National Football League’s “My Cause, My Cleats” program.

Ciampa’s artwork was also on display the next day in the Boston Herald who published a front-page photo of Devin sprinting into the end zone.

And yes, she was also responsible for the incredible artwork on Devin’s twin brother Jason’s cleats in the game.

A mutual friend of the McCourty twins had reached out to Ciampa for her expertise in art design.

Ciampa’s elaborate artwork helped Devin McCourty promote the work of the TEARS Foundation which seeks to helps families who have lost a child by providing funds to assist with the cost of burial services. Jason McCourty’s charitable effort honored the Boston Children’s Hospital.

Ciampa said both pairs of cleats involved “free-hand painting.”

“I only had a few days to get the cleats done and back to Jason and Devin,” said Ciampa. “They are wonderful, polite, and kind and it was a true honor to be able to paint for them for such a meaningful cause.”

Ciampa had previously collaborated professionally with other Patriots’ players during her successful career as a “designer to the stars.” She was the interior designer for the homes of Patriots’ center Lonie Paxton and cornerback Shawn Springs and has worked with other celebrities in the sports, entertainment, and restaurant industries.