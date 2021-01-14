Local Students in the News

Bucknell Students Named to Dean’s List

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. The following students have achieved dean’s list status:

Victor King, class of 2024, from Lynn

Kayla McCellon, class of 2021, from Lynn

Located in Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is a highly selective private liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates. Graduate programs are available in select disciplines. Students benefit from a small student-faculty ratio of 9:1, personal attention from faculty, leadership opportunities, and excellent graduation rates and career outcomes.