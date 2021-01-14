News Briefs

Advance in Your Career With Free Training at NSCC

Earning industry certification can give you the edge up needed to advance in your career. North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering a FREE Integrated Education & Training (IET) Information Technology (IT) program at their Adult Learning Center (ALC) starting February 10, 2021. The program is open to students with or without a high school diploma.

NSCC’s IET IT program is a 20-week education and workforce training course that is FREE to eligible students, and is equivalent to a $5,400 “scholarship.” Computer, academic, and college and career readiness instruction, coupled with individualized advising, are core components of the program.

Thanks to a grant from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the cost of all courses and textbooks are covered.

The free program runs from February 10 – June 24, from 9am-2pm. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Spring 2021 IET-IT Program will be taught completely ONLINE using Zoom, Google Classroom, Aztec, and other online platforms due to Covid-19 restrictions. Students must be able to commit to the full class schedule. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

To register or for more information, contact Wendy Pearson, IET-IT Program Coordinator, at [email protected] or 978-236-1232 by February 2, 2021.