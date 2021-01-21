Antonio Anderson Hits the Airwaves

Antonio Anderson is the head coach of the two-time Division 1 state champion Lynn English boys basketball team. He was a star at the University of Memphis where the 6-foot-6-inch guard helped lead the Tigers to the national championship game.

He went on to play for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder team. He was inducted into the Memphis Hall of Fame in 2018.

And now Anderson is excelling in a new sports venue as the host of a national podcast, “Beale Street Bullies,” during which he interviews players and coaches with connections to the Memphis basketball program.

Anderson is a basketball legend in Memphis and the state of Tennessee. He was a Memphis teammate of Derrick Rose, Chris Douglas-Roberts, Joey Dorsey, and Robert Dozier among other illustrious Tigers. Antonio’s coach at Memphis was John Calipari, now the coach at Kentucky.

Anderson has received positive notices for his new podcast from the Daily Memphian newspaper and the personable Lynner is fast becoming a Memphis media sensation.

Beale Street is a famous street and tourist attraction in downtown Memphis and holds a significant place in the history of blues music.

Lynn English Athletic Director Dick Newton, a St. Leo’s University baseball star who had Major League tryouts with the Reds and Pirates, is not surprised that national broadcasting opportunities are coming Anderson’s way.

“When we hired Antonio, we knew he was a professional who carries himself very well,” said Newton. “It’s good for our student-athletes that they get to be exposed to someone that’s gone to a different level and continues on that path. He’s a good role model. I’ve listened to Antonio’s podcast and he does a great job with it.”