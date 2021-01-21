Calling Her Shot: Bergdorf Fulfills First Part of Her Childhood Dream

St. Mary’s senior Maiya Bergdorf said as a kid she envisioned scoring 1,000 points in her high school and college basketball careers.

Last Friday on Senior Night at the Tony Conigliaro Gymnasium, Bergdorf scored the 1,000th point of her high school career in a 75-27 victory over Cardinal Spellman at the Tony Congiliaro Gymnasium. The Spartans’ sensational 6-foot center had entered the game with 992 points. Just two-plus minutes into it, Bergdorf had already put on an end-to-end show of greatness – highlighted by layups, drives, three-point plays, and shot blocks – to became the seventh player in school history to enter the 1,000-point club.

Maija Bergdorf breaks 1,000 Points Last Friday Night at Home Against Cardinal Spellman. Early in the first quarter, Spartan Senior, Maija Bergdorf, capped her carrier off by scoring her 1,000th point. In the photo Bergdorf took a pass and went in for an easy layup.

“She certainly didn’t waste any time,” said St. Mary’s head coach Jeff Newhall. “I’ve never seen someone get it that quick. Most people usually need six or eight, but you could tell right away that Maiya was determined to get it [the 1000th point] out of the way quickly.”

Following the game, Bergdorf spoke with admirable candor to reporters, revealing that as far back as her youth basketball days, she thought about reaching 1,000 points in her career.

“It’s a very happy feeling, it’s a big milestone in my life,” said Bergdorf. “Ever since I was little, I wanted to make 1,000 points in high school and college and college is my next step.”

Bergdorf was asked about her torrid start to the game. “Thankfully I was ‘on’ and had my teammates passing me the ball,” she said. “I had a good fast-breakup layup to start it off.”

Bergdorf has been enjoying two phenomenal seasons in the St. Mary’s basketball program. Last season she helped lead Newhall’s contingent to a 24-2 record and a Division 3 state championship. This year’s St. Mary’s team is off to a 6-0 start and many feel the Spartans are one of the best teams in Massachusetts.

“It’s definitely a very special moment being at St. Mary’s,” said Bergdorf. “I’ve formed so many forever-bonds with everyone on this team. It’s not just like a high school friendship – I can see them in my future, I can see them being my friends forever.”

Bergdorf also praised the coaching staff at St. Mary’s.

“Coach Newhall is an amazing coach to me,” said Bergdorf. “He really believes in me which gives me a lot of confidence, and so do the other coaches, Mr. [Mike] Jalbert, Coach [Tim] Spinney, Coach [Jim] Foley.”

St. Mary’s Head of School Dr. John Dolan sat at courtside after thanking the five seniors – Maiya Bergdorf, Nicolette D’Itria, Alyssa Grossi, Van Nguyen, and Pej’ae – for their contributions to the school during the pre-game ceremony. Assistant Principal Jim Ridley, whose daughter, Helen Ridley was a 1,000-point scorer, was also a front-row observer.

Maiya’s parents Darnell and Sheridan, and her former St. Mary’s teammate Janisse Avelino were part of the small gathering limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ideally, there would have been a packed house watching as Maiya Bergdorf made basketball history at St. Mary’s High School. But there’ll be future standing ovations for Maiya Bergdorf at Sacred Heart University where she’ll be continuing her Division 1 college basketball career – and a few years down the road when she and her “forever-bond” teammates are inducted into the St. Mary’s Hall of Fame.