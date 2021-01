Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee issued the following statement following the illumination of Lynn City Hall Tuesday night:

Tonight Lynn City Hall was illuminated to join in a national moment of unity and remembrance led by President-Elect Biden for the over 400,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. Lynn has been especially hard hit by the pandemic and I hope we can come together to grieve the family and friends we’ve lost and look forward to the end of this tragic time in our history.