Lynn’s Newest Luxury Apartment Community Encourages Local Artists to Submit Artwork for Branded Masks

Special to the Journal

Caldwell, the 10-story multi-use community featuring smart open-concept apartments, modern amenities, and local retail partners, looks to enlist local artists in creating a design to be featured on their custom branded masks.

Artists are encouraged to think creatively and come up with something that represents the City of Lynn and its surrounding areas. The design must also include Caldwell’s logo or brand elements somewhere within the design to qualify. The artist whose design is chosen by the Caldwell team will be included in press outreach to local media, will be featured on Caldwell’s social media accounts, and any art the artists may have for sale can be showcased in Caldwell’s common areas.

The custom masks will be given out to the winner and residents of Caldwell. Additional masks will be donated to local businesses and non-profit organizations. Caldwell is currently accepting residents for their apartment homes on floors two through six and offering two-months free! Pre-leasing for the top floors of Caldwell is also happening now.

To learn more about Caldwell, please visit www.livecaldwell.com or call the leasing office at 781-386-4911. For additional information, check out Caldwell on Instagram and Facebook.

Entries will be accepted now through January 31, 2020

Entries can be sent to Caldwell via email, [email protected]

The Procopio Companies is a third-generation real estate development and construction firm based in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Founded in 1950, The Procopio Companies exist to develop extraordinary places to live that are equally valuable to our investors, our residents and the communities in which we build. Our development process is rooted in three generations of experience in general contracting, site work and project management, and our unique perspective is fueled by the idea that even after 70 years, we can still find new and better ways to deliver the best homes for our residents. For more information, please visit www.procopiocompanies.com.

About Greystar: Back in 1993, when Founder, Chairman and CEO Bob Faith set out to build Greystar, he envisioned the need for a rental housing industry leader – a blue-chip company that operated with the highest integrity and character in delivering world-class services to residents, property owners and investors. With a winning strategy and focus on people, Greystar continues to meet that need, guided by the mission of enriching the lives we tough by doing things the right way. Over the years, Greystar has learned what’s important to people when it comes to a place to call home. That’s why we continually strive to provide beautiful living environments and innovative services that enhance the living experience. We take pride in knowing that our homes are inviting places for residents to celebrate life’s important moments. For more information, please visit www.greystar.com.