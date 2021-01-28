City of Lynn COVID-19 Latest Update

The Lynn Public Health Department has confirmed that the number of active, confirmed positive COVID-19 cases is 1,811 with 84 new cases today. 12,252 Lynn residents have recovered and 177 have died. The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Lynn since March 21, 2020, including those who have died and recovered, is 14,240. Please visit the City of Lynn COVID-19 Data Dashboard which is updated daily.

Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccine Stage 2 Begins Monday 2/1

Phase 2 of the Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan begins on Monday, February 1st. Massachusetts residents who are age 75+ are now eligible to begin booking appointments on or after February 1st. Please visit the Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccine Map to find a location closest to you at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-vaccination-locations-for-individuals-in-eligible-groups-and-phases

Please visit http://www.ci.lynn.ma.us/covid19/resources.shtml#p7GPc1_2 for the most up to date COVID-19 testing information, as well as more detailed information on the State and City of Lynn’s Reopening Guidelines.

We will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 through the City website (www.lynnma.gov), social media, and the Smart 911 emergency notification system (sign up at www.smart911.com).