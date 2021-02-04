City of Lynn COVID-19 Update

The Lynn Public Health Department has confirmed that as of today, the number of active, confirmed positive COVID-19 cases is 1,687 with 63 new cases today. 12,800 Lynn residents have recovered and 180 have died. The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Lynn since March 21, 2020, including those who have died and recovered, is 14,667. Please visit the City of Lynn COVID-19 Data Dashboard which is updated daily.

The University of Massachusetts (Amherst) Department of Economics and the School of Public Policy and Indiana University are conducting a national study that examines the profound direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 on households. The survey includes questions on several areas: impacts on finances, food security, physical and mental health, as well as the effects that school and daycare disruptions are having on work and family lives. The study aims at informing equitable policy interventions and resilience plans. The survey will take 5 minutes for respondents without children and 8-12 minutes for respondents with children. You can learn more about the project here.

Survey Link: https://tinyurl.com/UMass-socioeconomic-policy-lab.

Schedule a COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment at Lynn Tech: https://www.lchcnet.org/covid-19-vaccine-scheduling

Please visit http://www.ci.lynn.ma.us/covid19/resources.shtml#p7GPc1_2 for the most up to date COVID-19 testing information, as well as more detailed information on the State and City of Lynn’s Reopening Guidelines. We will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 through the City website (www.lynnma.gov), social media, and the Smart 911 emergency notification system (sign up at www.smart911.com).