Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Dean College

Dean College is pleased to announce the students that have earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. These students have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Daniel Lilja of Lynn

Abigail Morris of Lynn

Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin Massachusetts, 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.

Perry Named to the President’s List at Dean College

Dean College is pleased to announce that Ava Perry of Lynn, MA has earned a place on the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Students named to the President’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Russell Named to Lasell University Dean’s List

Kelly Russell of Lynn was named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts.

Russell was named to the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the fall semester. Students who receive this honor have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Ryan Named to College of Charleston Dean’s List

Sarah Ryan of Lynn, was named to the College of Charleston Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Ryan is majoring in Marketing .

To qualify for President’s List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

To quality for Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the College is among the nation’s top universities for quality education, student life and affordability. Its beautiful and historic campus, combined with contemporary facilities, cutting-edge programs and accessible faculty attracts students from across the U.S. and around the world.

Diaz Sanchez Named to Dean’s List

Emy Diaz Sanchez of Lynn has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at The College of Saint Rose.

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and who achieve a semester average of 3.5 without a D, F, or Incomplete grade.

The College of Saint Rose (www.strose.edu) is a dynamic, progressive college in the heart of New York’s capital city where teaching is the first priority. The Saint Rose experience empowers students to improve themselves and the world around them.

Bird Has Been Named to the Becker College Dean’s List

Becker College is proud to announce that Seth Bird, of Lynn, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Bird is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Interactive Media Design, Game Production & Management.

The Dean’s List recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester – September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete (I) or withdrawal/failing (WF) grades.

Pelletier Named to Dean’s List at Hofstra University

Emma Pelletier of Lynn excelled during the Fall 2020 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016). Our campus is a leafy oasis just a quick train ride away from New York City and all its cultural, recreational and professional opportunities.

Local Residents Named to Dean’s List for Fall 2020

Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. A total of 547 students representing 24 states and 3 countries received this honor.

Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that the following Lynn students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, New Hampshire:

Hannah R. Bates, 2023, Biology

Jenna D. Foley, 2023, Edu Studies: Elem Educ

Jackson P. Heath, 2021, Politics

Founded in 1889, Saint Anselm College is a four-year liberal arts college providing a 21st century education in the Catholic, Benedictine tradition. Located in southern New Hampshire near Boston and the seacoast, Saint Anselm is well known for its strong liberal arts curriculum, the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, a highly successful nursing program, a legacy of community service and a commitment to the arts.

University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 Semester

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester.

Matthew Woodward of Lynn earning Highest Honors

Stella Bourgeois of Lynn earning Honors

Steven Saing of Lynn earning Honors

Thomas Hazard of Lynn earning High Honors

Mia Serino of Lynn earning High Honors

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Local Students Named to Dean’s List for Fall 2020

North Shore Community College Interim President Dr. Nate Bryant is pleased to announce that the students listed below were Dean’s List students for the Fall 2020 semester.

Dean’s List Honors are awarded to students who have earned six or more semester hours of academic credit with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.30 or higher.

