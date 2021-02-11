City of Lynn COVID-19 Update

The Lynn Public Health Department has confirmed that as of today, the number of active, confirmed positive COVID-19 cases is 1,313 with 61 new cases today. 13,549 Lynn residents have recovered and 184 have died. The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Lynn since March 21, 2020, including those who have died and recovered, is 15,046. Please visit the City of Lynn COVID-19 Data Dashboard which is updated daily.

Governor Baker announced a new policy today allowing one caregiver per 75+ person to also schedule their own appointment for a vaccine at the same time in an effort to support more 75 and older people getting vaccinated. Caregivers will be required to self-attest that they are accompanying a 75+ person.

Appointments for 75+ people and their caregivers should be scheduled for the same day, as close together as possible. If a caregiver is accompanying a 75+ person to their second dose, they may still schedule an appointment for themselves for their first dose, and then come alone to their second dose appointment.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at Lynn Tech for MA Phase 1 and 75+ residents, and one caregiver, who live or work in Lynn & Nahant or are Lynn Community Health Center Patients: https://www.lchcnet.org/covid-19-vaccine-scheduling. Seniors 75+ can call 2-1-1 to make an appointment Mon-Fri 8:30am-5:00pm

Please visit http://www.ci.lynn.ma.us/covid19/resources.shtml#p7GPc1_2 for the most up to date COVID-19 testing information, as well as more detailed information on the State and City of Lynn’s Reopening Guidelines. We will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 through the City website (www.lynnma.gov), social media, and the Smart 911 emergency notification system (sign up at www.smart911.com).