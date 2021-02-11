GLCC Presents Its Annual Business Excellence Awards

Special to the Journal

The Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Meeting and Business Excellence Awards Night Feb. 3 in a virtual event.

Executive Colin Codner said that more than 300 people have viewed the award presentation ceremony and dinner that is usually held at Spinelli’s, Lynnfield, with many Chamber members and guests in attendance.

One of the highlights of the dinner has always been the superb musical entertainment provided by Seth Albaum, who tailors a specific song for each award recipient as the winner approaches the podium.

Suzanne Iovanna of Pride Motor Group and Bonnie Galinski of Salem State University are new members of the GLCC Board of Directors. Joe Scianatico of the Salem Five Bank, a premier sponsor of the awards night, is the Chairperson of the GLCC Board of Directors.

Following are the 2021 GLCC Business Excellence Award recipients:

Buddy Fennell Hall of Fame Awards

Bibby Real Estate Corp.

Greater Lynn Senior Services

The Lazy Dog Sports Bar

Community Pride Award

Nicole McClain, founder of North Shore Juneteenth Celebration

David J. Solimine Sr. Community Service and Support Awards

Atlantic Ambulance Service

The Salvation Army Community Corps Community Center

George Markos of Brothers Deli, Lynn

Richard Sullivan of R.F. O’Sullivan’s

2021 Chairman’s Award

Awarded to all GLCC members for your hard work and tenacity through an extremely difficult year.