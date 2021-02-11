GLCC Presents Its Annual Business Excellence Awards

Special to the Journal
The Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Meeting and Business Excellence Awards Night Feb. 3 in a virtual event.
Executive Colin Codner said that more than 300 people have viewed the award presentation ceremony and dinner that is usually held at Spinelli’s, Lynnfield, with many Chamber members and guests in attendance.
One of the highlights of the dinner has always been the superb musical entertainment provided by Seth Albaum, who tailors a specific song for each award recipient as the winner approaches the podium.
Suzanne Iovanna of Pride Motor Group and Bonnie Galinski of Salem State University are new members of the GLCC Board of Directors. Joe Scianatico of the Salem Five Bank, a premier sponsor of the awards night, is the Chairperson of the GLCC Board of Directors.
Following are the 2021 GLCC Business Excellence Award recipients:
Buddy Fennell Hall of Fame Awards
Bibby Real Estate Corp.
Greater Lynn Senior Services
The Lazy Dog Sports Bar
Community Pride Award
Nicole McClain, founder of North Shore Juneteenth Celebration
David J. Solimine Sr. Community Service and Support Awards
Atlantic Ambulance Service
The Salvation Army Community Corps Community Center
George Markos of Brothers Deli, Lynn
Richard Sullivan of R.F. O’Sullivan’s
2021 Chairman’s Award
Awarded to all GLCC members for your hard work and tenacity through an extremely difficult year.