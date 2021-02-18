City COVID-19 Update: Feb 17, 2021

The Lynn Public Health Department has confirmed that as of Feb. 17, the number of active, confirmed positive COVID-19 cases is 677 with 27 new cases. 14,402 Lynn residents have recovered and 191 have died. The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Lynn since March 21, 2020, including those who have died and recovered, is 15,270. Please visit the City of Lynn COVID-19 Data Dashboard which is updated daily.

Phase 2 Step 2 of State Vaccination Plan begins today, Thursday, Feb. 18

Residents age 65+ and those with two chronic health conditions will be eligible to book a COVID-19 Vaccine appointment starting Feb. 18 at any state vaccination site, including Lynn Tech. You can visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-vaccination-locations for a full map of all vaccination locations in the state. The following individuals can get vaccinated under Phase 2.

• Individuals 16 and older with two or more of certain medical conditions (defined below) are in Group 2 of Phase 2. This group will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning Feb. 18

• Individuals 16 and older with one of these certain medical conditions are in Group 4 of Phase 2. This group is not yet eligible.