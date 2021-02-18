Lynn Literacy Day to hold kickoff event on March 18

No one could have predicted the heights that the Lynn Celebrate Literacy Day Gala would reach in the past 10 years, not even Saritin Rizzuto, one of the founders of the event.

A vice president at Metro Credit Union, Rizzuto said that to have more than 300 guests attend the gala each year is an extraordinary show of support from the Lynn community for the committee’s efforts to promote literacy and education.

The gala event is usually held on the roof deck of the All Care Visiting Nurse Association building during the summer. The view of Lynn and Nahant is spectacular from the well-known building located across the street from North Shore Community College.

The committee intends to celebrate its decade of accomplishments at a kickoff event held virtually on March 18 at 6 p.m. The actual gala itself will be held in September.

Mayor Thomas McGee, who has been a strong supporter of the event since his days as Lynn’s state senator, will deliver the opening remarks. The keynote speaker will be Jamie Zahlway Belsito, former congressional candidate.

The 2020 recipients of the Excellence in Literacy Leadership Awards, Lynn school teacherMagalie Torres-Rowe, executive director and founder of Latina Center MARIA, and Sheila O’Neil, president of the Lynn Teachers Union, will reveal at the kickoff event which local non-profit organizations will be receiving the $500 scholarships that the committee donates in their honor.

“Each year we recognize individuals and organizations that have gone above and beyond to educate the public about literacy in the Lynn community,” said Rizzuto.

Rizzuto said she is proud of the volunteers who serve on the Celebrate Literacy Day committee including her Metro Credit Union colleague Diana Moreno, whose family has also been a leader in the advancement of the sport of soccer in Lynn.

“They have been dedicated individuals that have really taken time out of their busy schedule to commit to celebrating Literacy Day,” credited Rizzuto. “This committee so instrumental in making the event a success.”