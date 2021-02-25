Lynn community rallies behind Amanda Mena in quest of ‘Idol’ title

Are the rumors true that Amanda Mena will be appearing in concert at the Lynn Auditorium this summer?

If you ask James Marsh, general manager of the most popular entertainment venue in the area, the answer is ‘‘yes.”

This week Marsh congratulated Mena on earning a “Golden Ticket” to Hollywood after her wildly successful audition on Sunday’s American Idol show on ABC TV.

“On behalf of her hometown Auditorium we want to wish her all the best as she heads to Hollywood,” said Marsh.

And it may soon be Mena on the marquee at the auditorium which is located inside Lynn City Hall.

“We hosted a sold-out American Idol show here in August of 2017 with the Season 16 (Maddie Poppe) and Season 8 (Chris Allen) winners,” recalled Marsh. “After seeing Amanda perform Sunday night on ABC, I’d book her right now at the Lynn Auditorium. She is simply amazing.”

There is also a report that a Lynn business owner is trying to secure the rights to “Mena Mavens” T-shirts but that story is still developing.

Meanwhile, at Amanda Mena’s high school, St. Mary’s of Lynn, the excitement is brewing in support of the talented 18-year-old senior.

St. Mary’s Head of School Dr. John F. Dolan said, “We are blessed at St. Mary’s to have students with a wide range of abilities — in academics, athletics and other extracurricular activities, including the arts. Amanda is a generational talent and an amazing ambassador for our school and the City of Lynn. We are proud to have the rest of the country be reminded of what we have known all along: Amanda is a special young woman with unlimited potential. We look forward to continuing to follow her American Idol journey.”

Said senior Vanessa Gedeon, class of 2021, classmate and friend of Amanda, “I was so proud of my friend watching her on American Idol this past Sunday. Amanda has grown into such a mature and talented person. I am not surprised that the judges were in awe. I remember the first time I heard her sing in mass here at St. Mary’s, I got the chills. I know Amanda is going to go far and be successful in her career. She is also a great friend, very positive and always knows how to brighten someone’s day. I will be watching when Hollywood Week begins and definitely voting for her!”

Mena opened Sunday’s American Idol show with a tremendous performance of “Golden Slumbers,” which was first recorded by the Beatles for their Abbey Road album.

The reaction of the ‘Idol’ judges was breathtaking. “You’re one of a kind,” 13-time Grammy Award nominee Katy Perry told Mena.

Legendary singer and songwriter Lionel Richie and country music star Luke Bryan then joined Perry in informed Amanda of the honor she and her fans wanted to hear: “You’re going to Hollywood!”

Mena, who said she’s very grateful for the support of the Lynn community, will next appear on one of the American Idol Hollywood Week shows that are scheduled for March 21 and March 28.