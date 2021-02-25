RMV encouraging customers to renew expired inspection stickers

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is ramping up customer communication efforts to encourage anyone driving one of over 584,000 registered vehicles with an expired Massachusetts’ inspection sticker on their vehicle’s front windshield to make a plan to get their annual inspection and update their sticker as soon as possible. All vehicles registered in Massachusetts must pass a yearly vehicle emissions and safety inspection, also known as the Massachusetts Vehicle Check Program, which is essential to the safety of the Commonwealth’s environment and roadways.

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, some extensions were granted to annual inspection stickers expiring between March and May of 2020, however those extensions have since expired and no further extensions are planned. There are 1,800 local inspection stations, many of whom are small businesses, across Massachusetts that are open for business and conducting inspections in accordance with state public health guidelines and safety protocols. Customers are encouraged to visit the Inspection Station Locator to find a location near them and plan their trip to update their sticker.

“Annual motor vehicle inspections are an integral part of helping ensure that vehicles travelling on roadways across the Commonwealth are deemed safe and not releasing dangerous emissions that can be harmful to individuals and the environment,” said Acting Secretary of Transportation and CEO Jamey Tesler. “We are thankful for all of the work and collaborative efforts that are currently underway with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, Massachusetts State Police, local law enforcement, and key businesses partners and stakeholders to remind customers with expired inspection stickers to have their vehicles inspected as soon as possible.”

The RMV is teaming up with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), Massachusetts State Police (MSP), local law enforcement, and other business partners to remind customers of this time-sensitive requirement. While driving any motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker is a traffic violation that may result in a fine and impact individual insurance rates, the RMV is asking law enforcement to use their discretion at this time and help remind and not cite those with expired stickers it’s time to renew.

“We encourage individuals to proactively check the current status of their motor vehicle inspection stickers, and not wait to schedule a safety inspection, if warranted,” said Chelsea Chief of Police and President of the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police Association Brian Kyes.

RMV records show that approximately 584,000 active vehicle registrations in Massachusetts currently have an expired inspection sticker. An email reminder will be sent to the 437,000 individuals with an address on file. Other communication efforts will include social media outreach, reminders to RMV business partners and law enforcement, and buck-slip reminders will be included in registration mailings to encourage customers to “Check Ya Stickah” and take appropriate steps as needed.