Lynn Man Arrested for Possessing Three Pounds of Suspected Methamphetamine and Two Firearms

A Lynn man was arrested this week in connection with allegedly possessing over three pounds of methamphetamine and two firearms found in his residence.

David Oth, a/k/a “Baby Bouncer,” a/k/a “BB,” 32, was charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Oth was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for March 12, 2021.

According to charging documents, Oth was previously convicted of a felony offense in Essex Superior Court, which prohibited him from possessing firearms. On Feb. 24, 2021, law enforcement conducted a search at Oth’s residence in Lynn and found approximately three pounds of suspected methamphetamine and two firearms in the basement.

The charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. Based upon the seized weight of suspected narcotics, the statute provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. The charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy provides for a sentence of up to life in prison, a minimum period of five years from and after the sentence for the drug trafficking crime, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; Kelly D. Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; and Lynn Police Chief Michael A. Mageary made the announcement. Assistance was provided by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Boston Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Philip A. Mallard and Sarah Hoefle of Mendell’s Organized Crime and Gang Unit are prosecuting the case.

The operation was conducted by a multi-agency task force through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply. More information on the OCDETF program is available here: https://www.justice.gov/ocdetf/about-ocdetf.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.