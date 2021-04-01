Candidates Pull Nomination Papers for Lynn City Election in September

Several Lynn residents have pulled nomination papers for the Preliminary Election to be held on Sept. 14, 2021.

Three candidates, City Council President Darren Cyr, and School Committee members Jared Nicholson and Michael Satterwhite have taken out nomination papers for the office of mayor.

Mayor Thomas McGee has announced that he will not be a candidate for re-election.

Following is the list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers to-date for the offices of mayor, councilor at-large, ward councilor, and school committee: