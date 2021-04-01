City of Lynn COVID-19 Update; Slight Increase in Positive Cases

The Lynn Public Health Department has confirmed that as of March 30, the number of active, confirmed positive COVID-19 cases is 358 with 29 new cases today. 15,897 Lynn residents have recovered and 208 have died. The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Lynn since March 21, 2020, including those who have died and recovered, is 16,463. Please visit the City of Lynn COVID-19 Data Dashboard which is updated daily.

A Statement from Mayor Thomas McGee on Recent Uptick in COVID Positive Cases

“While it is encouraging to see more Lynn residents getting vaccinated, the city has recently seen another uptick in reported COVID-19 cases and is again a red, high risk community. We have come too far together to ignore the steps that have gotten us to this point. We must continue to follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing, wearing masks and staying away from large gatherings over the next couple months as more people receive the vaccine, which will help us move past this pandemic.”

Please visit http://www.ci.lynn.ma.us/covid19/resources.shtml#p7GPc1_2 for the most up to date COVID-19 testing information, as well as more detailed information on the State and City of Lynn’s Reopening Guidelines. We will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 through the City website (www.lynnma.gov), social media, and the Smart 911 emergency notification system (sign up at www.smart911.com).