Mena’s Journey Ends on American Idol

Amanda Mena, the incredibly talented vocalist from Lynn and St. Mary’s High School, saw her journey end on the American Idol television show Sunday night.

Celebrity judge and music legend Lionel Richie delivered the news to Mena via a large-screen connection from his residence.

Amanda Mena is pictured during her appearance on the American Idol television show.

The decision caught Mena’s thousands of followers by surprise. Mena was simply sensational during her audition in front of Richie and the other famous judges, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Mena was hoping to gain a spot among the final 24 contestants.

Mena’s accomplishment of advancing to Idol’s Hollywood Week and her excellent performances in front of millions of Idol viewers on national television will no doubt elevate her rising career in the recording industry.

Many consider Idol the gold standard of music/reality shows. Mena’s showcasing of her vocal talents on a big stage and her interaction with giants in the industry like Richie, Perry, and Bryan and Idol’s amazing host Ryan Seacrest had to be a thrilling experience for the 18-year-old singer.

Mena will be returning to the recording studio to work on her next album.

Jamie Marsh, general manager of the Lynn Auditorium, told the Lynn Journal that he hopes to schedule Mena for a concert performance later this year.

Colin Jamieson of Boxford (who has family connections in Lynn including softball great Martha Jamieson, Berklee College of Music student Grace Kinstler, and Berklee graduate Brennan Hepler (whose stage name is “Beane”) all advanced to Idol’s round of 24.