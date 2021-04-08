Brothers Deli celebrates Greek Independence Day

Brothers Deli celebrated Greek Independence Day on March 25. George Markos was excited that Greece became free in 1821 as he said, “This was the day Greece was liberated and we remember the brave men who fought for independence.” In addition, George said, “Today, Greece is free and freedom is a great privilege to have. Our Greek traditions and culture that we enjoy continue here in America.”

This same day that Greece removed itself from the Ottoman Empire coincides with the Feast of the Annunciation. This is a Greek holiday to celebrate independence of the home-land and to begin a new Grecian calendar.