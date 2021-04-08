State Officials Awards $5 Million in Grants to Area Communities Committed to Housing Production

Special To The Lynn Journal

Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy joined Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano, Senator John Keenan, and Quincy Mayor Tom Koch to award $5 million in capital grants to 28 communities under the Housing Choice Initiative and present 14 communities including Lynn with Housing Choice designations. The event was held at the future home of the Father Bill’s & MainSpring Housing Resource Center, which has received both a Housing Choice Community Capital Grant and a supportive housing award.

The Administration announced the re-designation of six Housing Choice Communities (Ayer, Burlington, Franklin, Hingham, Newton, and Wrentham), and also announced that eight new communities (Great Barrington, Holliston, Lincoln, Lynn, Maynard, Millbury, Walpole, and Wellesley) have qualified to join the program. This important designation recognizes communities that have made substantial progress toward housing development goals and the implementation of housing best practices to encourage sustainable development. In addition, the designation makes Housing Choice communities eligible for certain state grants. Today’s announcement brings the total number of current Housing Choice Communities to 78 across the Commonwealth, including the City of Quincy.

“We are grateful to the 78 communities that have earned Housing Choice Community designations and their ongoing commitment to building new housing and their promotion of best practices,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “As we continue to take steps to address our housing crisis, these capital and small-town grants paired with the Housing Choice zoning reforms signed into law in January will support even more communities be a part of the solution.” “The need for more housing has never been more apparent and thanks to the Housing Choice Initiative, we can provide specialized tools and resources to assist with production and continue making progress toward our housing goals,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “The pandemic has sharpened our focus on creating more housing, and we applaud the latest Housing Choice Communities for stepping up to create the kind of housing that meet the needs of residents.”