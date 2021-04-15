Gannon Golfers Hit the Links on Masters Sunday

Special to the Journal

What better way to spend the morning of the greatest golf tournament in the world, The Masters, than playing a round of golf yourself at your favorite local course?

Gannon Municipal Golf Course Head Professional David Sibley welcomed a contingent of golfers to the Lynn course Sunday – not quite as many as the previous day when scores of golfers took advantage of the warmer weather – but still an indicator that Gannon is a very popular destination from March to November.

“People have been anxious to get outside and play and response so far has been great,” said Sibley. “The course is in great shape. We’ve been very fortunate. It was a very cooperative winter. This spring has been above average temperature-wise, so we’re very excited about the season. We’re just trying to provide a safe, fun form of recreation for everybody.”

Sibley said the club is following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and every area of the club, including the outstanding restaurant and function room, for example, is open.

Sibley said the Gannon tournament schedule will begin with the President’s Cup next weekend. The Gannon men’s and women’s Club Championships will be held in July.

The Lynn English and Lynn Classical golf teams will play their home matches at Gannon. The teams’ seasons were postponed last fall due to the pandemic.

Sibley announced that Gannon will again host its incredibly popular junior golf clinics this summer on Mondays, beginning in July. The junior golf clinics are free.

Out on the course Sunday, Gannon members and guests were enjoying a wonderful round of golf.

“The course is great shape,” said Gannon member Kerry Finnigan. “It’s really fun to be out here playing a round of golf today.”

Added Gannon member Adam Carritte, a cousin to former Lynn Fire Chief James Carritte, “I’m just happy to be playing golf today.”

Finally, The Masters produced a historic accomplishment as 29-year-old Hideki Matsuyama became the golfer from the country of Japan to win a men’s major golf title, taking home the coveted “Green Jacket.” Of course, there is a Lynn connection to The Masters as Tony Sessa, a 1985 graduate of Lynn English High School, is a head golf professional at Augusta National, the home to “a tradition unlike any other.”