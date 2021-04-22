The Race to the Corner Office Begins

Cyr Opens Mayoral Campaign Headquarters on Andrew Street

Lynn City Council President, Darren Cyr, candidate for Mayor, announced the location and opening of his campaign headquarters at 38 Andrew Street in the heart of Downtown Lynn in its emerging, revitalized Central Business District.

Darren Cyr.

“My decision to place my first campaign office downtown recognizes the exciting changes that have occurred in my time in office and what exciting possibilities remain throughout the City. When I look at the core of our city, it is not the high-rise apartments that I see, but rather the diverse and vibrant people, businesses, restaurants and artwork. Lynners now enjoy a wide choice of food delights and flourishing local businesses right next to more established businesses like, Zimman’s Fabric, Eastern Bank, Brother’s Deli, Community Credit Union and others. Downtown Lynn has become a destination once again.”

The Cyr campaign office is conveniently located across from the City’s Andrew Street Parking Lot, adjacent to the Grand Army of the Republic Museum and Hall, which Cyr has long supported.

A formal opening is anticipated at the end of this month following a build-out to accommodate Darren’s friends, supporters and campaign staff. Cyr stated all are welcome to stop in at his Headquarters to show support or to learn more about his candidacy. Cyr expressed excitement and gratitude on how his Mayoral Campaign has been initially received by the Lynn community. “I am thrilled and appreciative of the support of my candidacy among the City’s elected officials as well as Lynners from all different ages, races and ethnicities. As a campaign team, we look forward to thoughtful discourse regarding the future of Lynn. I truly believe that my work, life and political experiences as well as my intimate knowledge of all facets of City Government provide me with a unique ability to lead this great City forward and I am eager to prove myself to my fellow Lynners during the course of the next seven months and beyond.”

Satterwhite Opens Campaign Headquarters on Lynnfield Street

Lynn School Committee member Michael Satterwhite, candidate for mayor, will celebrate the opening of his new campaign headquarters at an in- person and virtual event Monday at 6 p.m.

Satterwhite has chosen Hayward’s, the former landmark Lynnfield Street restaurant, as the site for his campaign offices.

Michael Satterwhite.

“The sign went up last week – I had Full Color (a Lynn graphic design company) do it,” said Satterwhite. “I think we have a great location on Route 129. I’ve had people coming into the headquarters. A lot of people are curious as to see what it looks like inside. I’ve been able to host some nomination-signature events there which have been great.”

Satterwhite said the Hayward family, who lives next door to the restaurant, has been very accommodating. “The moment they heard that I was running for office, they wanted to sign my papers. They’ve been great.”

Satterwhite said the bar area (the Dock 125 Restaurant succeeded Hayward’s at the site) is intact. “I still have the wooden bar set up, so I look like a bartender while my campaign volunteers are sitting on the stools and chatting up with me. It’s been fun.”

An attorney-at-law who has served on the Lynn School Committee for four years, Satterwhite has secured more than 600 nomination signatures which exceeds the number (500) a candidate needs to be certified for the mayoral election. He and his volunteers are continuing to collect signatures.

Monday’s “Michael Satterwhite For Mayor” event will have a limited number of guests (due to COVID-19 protocols) and will also be broadcast virtually.

Nicholson for Mayor Campaign Hires Jean Michael Fana as Organizing Director

The Nicholson for Mayor of Lynn Campaign is excited to announce its first campaign hire — Jean Michael Fana will serve as Organizing Director.

Jean recently returned to Lynn after serving as an Army JAG Corps Paralegal. He served as a Trial Defense Paralegal at Camp Humphreys, South Korea and later was assigned to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. In Kansas, he met his wife Annalise, who together celebrate their first anniversary this August. Jean was Honorably Discharged at the rank of Sergeant.

Jean Michael Fana.

Jean graduated from Lynn Classical High School and was born to Miguel and Yovanny Fana, long-time Lynn residents. Yovanny was a Social Worker for Union Hospital, known for working on the truck that used to provide mobile health services to Lynn. Miguel was also a U.S. Army Soldier, now a retired veteran.

“Lynn gave me so many opportunities, so I’m excited about the vision of a prosperous and fair city that Jared talks about,” said Jean Michael. “As an Army Sergeant, we trained professionally as leaders. I know Jared Nicholson is the leader Lynn needs to recover fully from the pandemic in a way that’s fair for all of us.”

“We are so thrilled to have Jean join the team,” said Jared. “We are building a strong grassroots campaign and the leadership experience that Jean developed in the Army combined with his passion to serve the City he loves is going to take us to the next level.”