Make a Difference as a Hospice Volunteer

Care Dimensions, the largest hospice and palliative care provider to adults and children in Massachusetts, will hold online training classes for those interested in becoming volunteers for the nonprofit organization. Training will be held via Zoom June 1-24 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and June 7-30 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Ordinary people can make an extraordinary difference in the lives of our patients. Are you able to visit with a patient; listen to the patient’s concerns and provide a supportive, comforting presence? Can you hold a hand or engage in a shared interest or hobby? Are you able to help with letter-writing or life review; read to a patient; play games with a patient or family member? No matter what your skills, talents or motivation, we have a volunteer opportunity for you!

As more of the population becomes vaccinated against COVID-19, our volunteers will resume in-person visits with patients in their homes and will be provided with all necessary personal protective equipment. If patient visits are not the right fit for you, you can contribute in other ways, such as providing administrative office support or making check-in phone calls to current patients or bereaved family member.

To apply online visit www.CareDimensions.org/VolunteerApplication. For information about becoming a hospice volunteer or to register, please contact Fran Clements at [email protected] or call 978-750-9349.