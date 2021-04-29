Nicholson for Mayor Campaign Holds Listening Session for Lynn Businesses

Jared Nicholson, candidate for Mayor of Lynn, hosted a virtual listening session about supporting Lynn entrepreneurs last Friday April 23. He was joined by business owners, supporters, and potential voters for an engaging lunch hour discussion.

Jared is currently a member of the School Committee. His professional experience includes extensive work with small businesses. He is currently a law professor at Northeastern University, where he directs a clinic that provides free legal help to small businesses. Jared and his students provided free legal assistance to Lynn small businesses struggling during the pandemic. Previously, Jared worked as a lawyer for startups at a law firm in Boston.

During the listening session, Jared shared ideas about how Lynn can start planning for a recovery that is thoughtful, productive, and inclusive of the communities that were hit hardest by working with Lynn businesses. Participants also asked questions and shared ideas on this topic.

“This was a wonderful opportunity to connect and exchange ideas, even during a time when we can’t gather in large groups in person,” said Jared. “Getting input directly from businesses owners and community members about how to recover fully and fairly is so important.”

“For years, I have witnessed Jared show up and put in the countless hours of work to help build our community and Lynn businesses, time and time again,” said Esther Summersett, owner of Divine Design by Hadassah, an interior design firm. “It is of no surprise that Jared is focusing on small businesses in his campaign for mayor and I enjoyed discussing ways we can do so in this listening session.”