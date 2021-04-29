SJP Greenstein Achieves All-American Status at NHSCA Wrestling Nationals

Dylan Greenstein launched his high school wrestling career in spectacular fashion.

The 15-year-old St. John’s Prep freshman from Lynnfield took home All-American honors from the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) Wrestling Nationals over the weekend in Virginia Beach, Va.

Competing against the USA’s top wrestlers in the Nationals Freshman Division in the three-day competition, Greenstein advanced through his bracket to finish in the top eight, earning him “All-American” recognition and a plaque symbolic of his extraordinary achievement.

Interestingly, because the COVID-19 pandemic forced officials to move the high school wrestling season, Greenstein will not make his actual varsity wrestling debut in Coach Manny Costa’s powerful St. John’s program until next week. But the seeds of future success were planted a year ago when Greenstein had a phenomenal 47-1 record for the St. John’s Prep junior varsity team as an eighth grader vying against older, high-school age competitors.

Greenstein, son of Boston nightclub legend Randy Greenstein (of Big Night Entertainment Group) and Karen Greenstein, was asked to assess his achievement of receiving national All-American recognition as a freshman.

“It feels great,” said Greenstein, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 195 pounds. “I know that I still have a lot of work to do because I’m more of a judo player but I’m looking forward to learning more about wrestling techniques. I know I have a lot more to learn.”

Greenstein credits the sport of judo, in which he has participated for ten years, for laying the foundation to his noteworthy entrance in to wrestling. He’s a four-time national judo champion while training under his well-known coach, former two-time Olympic bronze judo medalist Jimmy Pedro.

“When I was in the sixth grade, my dad helped me transition to wrestling,” said Greenstein. “Initially I wasn’t sure I wanted to do it because I was all-judo, but now I love the sport, so I’m excited.”

Lofty accomplishments in wrestling are familiar in the Greenstein family. Dylan’s father, Randy, was a standout wrestler at Lynnfield High School as was his uncle, Ricky, who won two MIAA state wrestling championships representing the LHS Pioneers.

Dylan, whose older brother, Brandon, attends Pingree and will be matriculating at Emerson College, aspires to wrestle at the collegiate level one day, but he is currently focused on his first varsity season at the Prep.

“I think we’re going to have a really good team this season,” said Dylan.

Nick Curley of Burlington, a senior at St. John’s Prep and one of Dylan’s teammates, won the overall NHSCA national title in the 113-pound weight division, giving the Danvers preparatory school three All-Americans, which is likely an unprecedented achievement in the annals of local high school wrestling.

Tyler Knox also placed seventh and is an All American that goes to SJP.

With three All-Americans on its roster, the Prep will definitely be a “team to watch” in 2021.