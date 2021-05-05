Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Panacopoulos Recognized for Academic Excellence

Assumption University honored 80 students with academic awards for excelling in their individual fields of study. The annual spring Honors Convocation is an opportunity to recognize students who have received one of the University’s academic departmental honors, special awards, and Augustine Scholarships.

Emma Panacopoulos, Class of 2021, of Lynn, received the departmental award for criminology.

“The annual Honors Convocation recognizes Assumption students who embody the Assumption mission through their academic excellence and a commitment to learning,” said Greg Weiner, Ph.D., provost and academic vice president. “Receiving these awards is a noteworthy achievement for students engaged in a journey of Catholic liberal education that seeks to awaken in them a sense of wonder and purpose.”

The departmental and special awards allow faculty to honor the most meritorious students in each of their primary programs of study while Augustine Scholarships are awarded to rising juniors and seniors whose academic achievement, leadership, character, and community service embody the Assumption mission.