MassDOT Exit Renumbering Work Taking Place on I-93

Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) are announcing that it will begin installing new milepost-based signs at various times and locations on Interstate 93 northbound and southbound between Boston and Methuen. The sign installation operations will take place nightly during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. The work is expected to be completed in approximately four weeks.

The work on Interstate 93, between Boston and Methuen, is expected to follow the schedule below:

•Work between old exit 13 to exit 27 (Southeast Expressway between Dorchester and the Tip O’Neill Tunnel) will begin on Sunday, May 2.

•Work between old exit 28 to exit 48 (between Boston/Somerville and Methuen) will begin on Sunday, May 9.

Exit numbers 1 through 12 will remain the same exit numbers as they are already consistent with the existing mile markers.

Sign installation operations on Interstate 95 were completed on Thursday, April 22. The work along this corridor was broken up into four construction segments that took approximately eight weeks to complete.

All work is weather dependent and construction dates may be adjusted as conditions warrant.

MassDOT’s Statewide Exit Renumbering Project is converting all exit numbers on roadways, per Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements. Interstates and major roadways in Massachusetts previously utilized a sequential exit numbering method.

For information on the scheduled installations, visit: https://newmassexits.com/#it-schedule. If needed, a GIS shapefile with the specific numbering information is available on Massachusetts’ GeoDOT site.