Metro Credit Union Introduces Cash Management Services

Metro Credit Union, Massachusetts’ largest state-chartered credit union, today announced its newest product and service offerings for commercial-based members. Metro’s Cash Management Services include wire transfer, remote deposit and digital banking functionality.

Metro’s new suite of cash management services aims to allow businesses to conduct standard everyday transactions in a secure and convenient digital environment. Examples of the tools are:

Metro iBanking –

– Manage commercial accounts, monthly budgets and bill paying

– Allows authorized signers as administrators based on system access

– Create different iBanking profiles depending on business roles and needs

ACH & Wire Transfer Origination –

– Electronically credit or debit customers via automated transactions

– Authorize and send wires without visiting a branch

– Create customized templates for recurring wires

– Protects business with exposure limits and appropriate functionality

Remote Deposit Capture –

– Deposit checks at your business by using a desktop scanner

– Obtain faster access to deposited funds

– Maintain control through user access and deposit privileges

– Monitor deposit activity with full reporting capability

“We are excited to offer these business solutions to our members,” said Robert Cashman, CEO and President. “As our commercial team grows and develops, these new tools are a terrific example of how Metro’s infrastructure investments in 2020 are benefiting our membership in helping them run their businesses more effectively and efficiently.”

Metro recently expanded its commercial team with the addition of Kevin Malone, SVP, Senior Commercial Lender, Kim Monahan, SVP, Senior Commercial Credit Officer, Dan Ruane, AVP, Commercial Deposits, along with Eric Gilliland and Jason Truong, both VP, Commercial Relationship Managers.

“With these new offerings, experienced team and existing loan programs, Metro’s Commercial Division is poised to serve the needs of businesses in the communities that we serve and support,” said Cashman.

For more information about Metro Credit Union, please visit metrocu.org, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, with $2.3 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to almost 200,000 members in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol and Worcester counties in Massachusetts, and Rockingham and Hillsborough counties in New Hampshire, as well as to employees of over 1,200 companies through its [email protected] program. Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates 14 branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Salem, Tewksbury, and coming soon to West Roxbury and Reading. Metro is also a Juntos Avanzamos (“Together We Advance”) designated credit union, an honor given to financial institutions for their commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers. Metro was recently named among the most charitable companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. Learn more at MetroCU.org and connect with us on LinkedIn.