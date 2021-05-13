Jamie Marsh, general manager of the Lynn Auditorium, has announced that famous comedian and actor Chevy Chase is coming to the Lynn Auditorium on December 17.

“An Evening With Chevy Chase” will feature a screening of the movie, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, followed by a conversation with Chase, one of the original cast members of the “Saturday Night Live” television show.

The Lynn Auditorium, which has become one of the most popular entertainment venues on the North Shore under Marsh’s direction, last hosted a show more than a year go on Feb. 22, 2020, when South Side Johnny and the Asbury Jukes with John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band performed on stage.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Marsh to cancel a number of shows that had been scheduled for the remainder of 2021 and early 2022.

But the shows are returning, with Marsh reporting that tickets are now on sale at www.lynnauditorium.com.

“And we’ll be announcing a variety of new shows this month,” said Marsh. “We’re excited about our schedule and we look forward to people coming to Lynn for great evenings of entertainment.”

Chase helped launch “Saturday Night Live” on to the incredibly successful show it has become, performing comedy skits alongside such brilliant comedic performers as John Belushi, Gilda Radner, and Bill Murray.

Chase was also an original anchor of the “Weekend Update” segment currently co-hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che. Chase also had a successful career as an actor, starring in such popular movies as Foul Play, Caddyshack, a comedy classic in which Bill Murray also had a role, and of course, Christmas Vacation, which will be shown at Chase’s appearance in Lynn.

Marsh said in addition to the entertainment schedule, he is hopeful that the Auditorium will be available for smaller capacity events. Area dance studios have held their season-ending recitals at the Auditorium. Graduation ceremonies have also been held at the Auditorium.

“Right now, we can hold events for up to 500 patrons,” said Marsh.