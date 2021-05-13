Lynn English Valedictorian Fermin Perez Decides to Go to Harvard

Lynn English High School senior Erignacio Fermin Perez will be attending Harvard College in Cambridge as a member of the incoming Class of 2025.

“Eddy,” as he is known by friends and classmates, chose Harvard over fellow Ivy League academic powerhouse Yale. He said former Lynn English valedictorian Meghan Turner helped influence his decision. Turner is currently a student at Harvard, having followed in the footsteps of her sister, Ashley Turner, who graduated Harvard in 2013.

“I think talking with former valedictorian Meghan Turner of Lynn English about her experience at Harvard definitely had a big role in my decision,” said the 6-feet-3-inch Fermin Perez, a highly respected leader in the Lynn English JROTC program. “I’m grateful to Meghan for reaching out to me. Attending Harvard has always been a dream, so that also factored in my decision. I also want to thank my mother (Claribel) and my family for all their support.”

Lynn English Principal Anastasia (Tessie) Mower, Lynn School Committee member Jared Nicholson, and Lynn English Guidance Counselor Matt Wilkins were among the many people congratulating Fermin Perez on his decision to attend Harvard, the world’s most prestigious university.

“I’m extremely proud of Eddy and we know he’s going to make his family and city proud,” said Mower.

Nicholson is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School. Nicholson talked about his own Harvard experience with Fermin Perez in a one-on-one conversation at the high school last week, welcoming him into the Harvard community of scholars.

“We’re so excited for him,” said Nicholson, who graduated Harvard Law School in 2014. “I think Lynn English, the City of Lynn, and Eddy and his family should be proud. I understand that he’s interested in pre-law and hopefully he can develop those skills and go out and help the world.”

Wilkins was a guiding force and mentor to Fermin Perez during the college admissions process. “We wish Eddy continued success in his academic career at Harvard,” said Wilkins.

Fermin Perez will deliver his valedictory address at the school’s commencement ceremonies in June.