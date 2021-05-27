The recent passing of John C. Mihos removes from our midst one of the foremost residents of our community for the past 50 years.

Mr. Mihos was a Lynn guy through-and-through. A 1964 graduate of Lynn Classical, where he played football and basketball, he went on to Boston University, from where he received both his undergraduate and law degrees.

After starting his law career with the Mass. Attorney General, he soon opened his own office in his natve city, where he practiced for 49 years, and served for the past 36 years as legal counsel to the Lynn School Committee, a length of service that was a testament to the high regard in which he was held by generations of our city’s elected officials.

Mr. Mihos also was highly-active in civic affairs as a member of his church, St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church, and the Friendly Knights of St. Patrick, who bestowed upon him their Randazzo-Solimine Community Service Award in 2013.

Mr. Mihos remained a steadfast Classical sports fan throughout his life and never was more proud than when his daughter, Christina, a member of the Lynn Classical Hall of Fame, helped engineer one of the greatest wins in Lynn softball history when she pitched the Lady Rams to a 1-0 victory over undefeated, No. 1 seed Reading in the 2003 State Tournament.

John Mihos was a charismatic figure in our community who loved his family, his city, and his church. He truly will be missed by all who knew this kind and generous man.

We know we join with all of our fellow residents in offering our condolences to his children, Charles J. “CJ” Mihos and Christina Mihos Granese, and his many family members.

May he rest in peace.