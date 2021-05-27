Nicholson for Mayor Campaign Holds Successful Virtual Kickoff

Special to the Journal

Jared Nicholson, candidate for Mayor of Lynn, hosted a virtual kickoff of his campaign for Mayor on Wednesday, May 12.

Speaking during the event in support of Jared’s candidacy were Patti Capano, Rosa Feliz, and Jared’s wife Katherine Rushfirth.

Patti Capano is a well-known leader in the city and a former School Committee member. Patti served in that capacity for twenty years and worked with Jared in her final term.

Patti provided a strong endorsement of Jared for Mayor based on their work together on the School Committee, “I find Jared to be able to be civil all the time. It’s an aspect Jared has that separates him from most.”

Rosa Feliz is a leader in the business community and in the Latino community. She owns Punta Cana Multiservices and serves as the Vice Chair of the North Shore Latino Business Association.

Speaking of Jared’s track record with small businesses, Rosa said, “as a small business owner, I’ve seen Jared available to help in anyway. Before and during the pandemic, he has shown his commitment to this City. He will without a doubt be a great Mayor.”

Katherine is Associate Chief Midwife at Massachusetts General Hospital and Jared’s wife

Katherine described Jared’s work with clients over the years, from large international companies to small businesses here in Lynn, observing that “Jared has never lost sight of what actually affects people’s day to day lives and what it means to be of service.”

Jared presented his vision for Lynn’s future. He also discussed his deep experience on school issues and his deep experience on city issues like housing and economic development from his work as a lawyer and a law professor at Northeastern University.

“I’m running for Mayor because I believe I have the skills and experience to provide leadership for inclusive growth. To both create opportunities for growth and to make those opportunities inclusive.”

The evening concluded with an open question and answer session during which Jared addressed questions and concerns raised by Lynn voters.

Jean Michael Fana, the Nicholson for Mayor Campaign’s Organizing Director, emceed the event and said, “We are thrilled with the terrific turnout and engagement that we had. This campaign is building strong momentum from our grassroots approach throughout the city and that came through clearly, even on Zoom!”