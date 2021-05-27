Phinix Kitchen and Lounge Grand Opening

A quaint appearance and inviting lounge offers a variety of healthy International cuisines. This new restaurant located at 56 Central Square will capture one’s appetite.

Owner Sam Pogosov was excited to expand his business into Lynn as he said, “We decided to come to Lynn three months ago because this area is beginning to grow. I saw a lot of creative activity with my partner, Chef Misha, who believed this is a good place to invest and to open a second location outside of Metro-West.”

According to Sam the era of the regular restaurant was affected this past year by Covid as he said, “Please don’t think of this as a regular restaurant. We are creating something unique that will appeal to a wide variety of people in the community. Our main room was built as an art gallery that will show local artists works on a rotating basis; all the tables and chairs are modular to accommodate the patrons. We have live entertainment, catering, and specialized culinary cooking classes.”

The Phinix concept is to prepare food in the morning for pre-orders, for walk-ins, and for delivery. During the afternoon the Phinix becomes a private space for functions or volunteer space for community needs. Chef Misha has four decades of cooking experience; he welcomes all to try out their exciting nutritious dishes.

Mayor McGee extends his congratulations to the Phinix Kitchen and Lounge in recognition of this Grand Opening and best wishes for continuous success in the city.