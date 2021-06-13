City of Lynn Planning Department Launch “Lynn in Common” Portal

The City of Lynn Planning Department launched Lynn In Common today, a new community engagement online portal. Residents can learn more about current planning projects, share their “Lynnput” on what they’d like to see in their community, and register for email updates on the site, which is in English and Spanish.

The site currently hosts three projects–Lynnstallation, Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) grant program, and the Downtown Lynn Cultural District Recovery Plan. Each project contains important links and documents, information about previous and upcoming meetings, and opportunities to share feedback. The site also features a page of Data and Maps, which showcases the Planning Department’s Infrastructure Improvements Map and Development Pipeline. More projects will be added over the next few months offering additional opportunities for residents, businesses, and other stakeholders to participate in the ongoing planning processes.

“I encourage residents and local stakeholders to take advantage of this new, online engagement portal to follow the City of Lynn’s planning projects and initiatives,” said Mayor Thomas M. McGee. “This is a great opportunity for Lynn residents to learn more about the planning process and be involved in shaping the future of our City.”

“A core objective of the Lynn Planning Department is to help Lynners realize their vision for their community,” said Principal Planner Aaron Clausen. “While online tools will never replace the in-person conversations and meetings necessary for deep community engagement, Lynn In Common will be a powerful tool for people to share ideas and provide feedback and stay informed about the projects that affect them.”

Residents, business owners, and other stakeholders are encouraged to register for the site, which will enable them to share their feedback on projects and receive occasional email updates. Data is not shared with any third parties.