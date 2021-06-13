If it is true that, “All politics is local,” as the legendary “Tip” O’Neill famously said, then that aphorism was embodied in the life and career of Edward J. “Chip” Clancy, Jr., who passed away this week at the age of 70.

For more than 30 years, Clancy served the people of Lynn in various capacities as a member of the City Council, a state representative, state senator, and mayor.

He loved our city and we loved him back.

Although Clancy took firm stands on many controversial matters throughout his career, particularly during his eight-year tenure as mayor from 2002-2010, he epitomized the notion that one can disagree without being disagreeable, a character trait that is sorely lacking in politicians today at all levels of government.

However, beyond his many accomplishments in the political realm, Chip Clancy, will be remembered by those who knew him for his conviviality, positive outlook, and willingness to help others.

For his friends, colleagues, and ordinary residents, the words of the poet Wordsworth come to mind:

That best portion of a good man’s life:

his little, nameless, unremembered

acts of kindness and of love.

Lynn lost one of its all-time greats this past week. We know we join with all of our fellow residents in celebrating the life of Chip Clancy, a man who always placed the interests of our city and its people first and foremost in everything he did.

May he rest in peace.