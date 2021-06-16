Basketball Great Pancho Bingham Marries Rebekah Lynn Suggs

One day after being honored at a glorious event at the Lynn Museum as a member of the state champion 1979-80 Lynn Classical High School basketball team, Pancho Bingham celebrated another very significant milestone in his life.

Bingham, the Rams’ 6-foot-4-inch superstar guard who went on to play Division 1 basketball at BU, married Rebecca Lynn Suggs on Saturday. Family, friends, and some of Bingham’s teammates at Classical attended the beautiful wedding ceremony and elegant reception at Spinelli’s in Lynnfield. Pancho and Rebecca have been together as a couple for more than a decade.

After receiving their wedding vows from the Rev. Leroy Mahoney of the First Baptist Church of Saugus. members of the wedding party celebrate the joyous occasion with the couple.

Pancho Bingham and Rebekah Lynn Suggs are pictured at their wedding reception Saturday at Spinelli’s in Lynnfield.

“We decided to tie the knot and make it official,” said the charismatic Bingham, part of the famous Classical Five. “It’s very exciting for us to walk down the aisle. This is a big step. I am marrying a great lady.” Pancho’s brother, Bryan Bingham, and cousin, Jeff Smith, co-served as the best man at the wedding. Pancho and Rebekah both attended Harrington Elementary School in Lynn.

Pancho was a student at Lynn Classical while Rebekah was attending Lynn English at the time. The Binghams will spend their honeymoon on the island of St. Kitts. The couple will reside in a home on the Lynn-Saugus line.