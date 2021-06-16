Ward 3 Candidate Coco Alinsug Will Hold Campaign Kickoff June 25

Constantino “Coco” Alinsug, candidate for the Ward 3 seat on the Lynn City Council, will kick off his campaign at a fundraising event on June 25 at Christopher’s Café, 2 Lewis St. Alinsug has been a resident of Lynn for 18 years. He was born and raised in the Philippines and came to the United States 25 years ago. Alinsug’s father, Ember Alinsug, was a councilor and vice mayor in the Philippines, having served in the same political party as world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao, who is now a senator in the Philippines and a potential candidate for President.

Alinsug’s grandparents also served as city councillors in the Philippines. “When I left the Philippines, my dad was very sad because nobody would follow in his footsteps,” said Alinsug. “Now I can proudly say that I am following in their footsteps but it’s halfway around the world in my new home so they’re very happy that I made that decision. My parents [Ember and Esther Alinsug] are regular visitors to Lynn.” An Asian Studies major and an international scholar, Alinsug, 49, is fluent in six languages and conversational in two other languages.

He has been very active in Lynn organizations and is an elected member of the Democratic State Committee. “I fell in love with the city the moment I moved here 18 years ago,” said Alinsug, a homeowner in the city. “I became part of the Goldfish Pond Association and I’m still a board member of the Association which is part of Ward 3. So I’ve always been a Ward 3 guy.” Alinsug is also a board member of Lynn TV and co-chair of the Lynn Cultural Council where he has worked closely with Mayor Thomas McGee and members of the City Council on cultural grants for local residents and groups. “Running for city councillor is the next step of my service towards the people of Lynn,” said Alinsug, who works as an outreach manager at Fenway Health, a health center in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston.

Alinsug has been knocking on doors and meeting residents throughout the ward. He has assembled a campaign team that includes a campaign manager, a youth campaign manager, and several residents in his neighborhood. Many of his pink and white campaign signs are visible in the ward. Alinsug is expecting a large group of supporters at his campaign kickoff event at Christopher’s Café. Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff and State Rep. Paul Tucker will be among the dignitaries in attendance. Alinsug said he has extended invitations to Lynn’s four mayoral candidates – City Council President Darren Cyr, School Committee members Jared Nicholson and Michael Satterwhite and Lynn business owner Keith Lee. Two other candidates, George Meimeteas and Miguel Funez, have also pulled papers for the Ward 3 seat.