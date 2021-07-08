Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Jolaoso Named to Dean’s List

Ahmed Jolaoso, of Lynn, has been named to the American International College (AIC) Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2021. Dean’s List students are full time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA. AIC commends the accomplishments the Dean’s List scholars for their efforts during an unprecendented year.

Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, and opportunity for its students and the community.

Walker Graduates from CCU

Coastal Carolina University recognized nearly 1,200 students during its in-person Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies, held Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, in Brooks Stadium. Among the graduates was Susan Walker a Public Health major from Lynn.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Curry College Honors Class of 2021

On Sunday, May 23, Curry College honored 687 graduates from the Class of 2021 in its 141st Commencement celebration. The ceremony was live-streamed from the Walter M. Katz field to approximately 2,300 family members, friends, alumni, faculty and staff, among other Curry community members.

Mathieu Gokas of Lynn, majoring in Business Management earned a Bachelor of Arts degree

Natalie Manfra of Lynn, majoring in Psychology earned a Bachelor of Arts degree

Christina Sanon of Lynn, majoring in Nursing earned a Bachelor of Science degree

Tayjaha Wilson of Lynn, majoring in Nursing earned a Bachelor of Science degree

DeLeo Graduates from William James College

Melissa DeLeo of Lynn graduated with a MA/CAGS in School Psychology from William James College.

Students at William James College train to become culturally-responsive professionals in psychology, counseling, human services and leadership. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, these professionals are needed now more than ever.

Espindola Graduates from Hamilton College

Sandy Espindola, of Lynn, received a bachelor of arts degree from Hamilton College on Saturday, May 22, in a Commencement ceremony concluding the college’s 209th year.

A mathematics major at Hamilton, Espindola now joins an alumni body of more than 24,000, many of whom have made important contributions to business, the professions, government, and the arts.

Ty Seidule, a military historian and the College’s inaugural Chamberlain Fellow, was awarded an honorary degree and delivered the Commencement address. He advised the graduates never to stop learning and striving to achieve the College’s motto, Know Thyself.

Holy Cross Announces Dean’s List

College of the Holy Cross congratulates more than 1,451 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.

Indiana Argant of Lynn , majoring in Psychology

Katherine Barahona of Lynn, majoring in Psychology

Ryan Donnelly of Lynn , majoring in Chemistry

Haytam Laroussi of Lynn, majoring in Psychology

Priscila Ponce Jovel of Lynn, majoring in Accounting and Spanish

Ackiara Chhim of Lynn, majoring in Psychology

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.

Annika Ueland Named to Dean’s List at Ithaca College

Ithaca College student Annika Ueland of Lynn was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.

Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some 5,000 students, the college offers more than 100 degree programs in its schools of Business, Communications, Humanities and Sciences, Health Sciences and Human Performance, and Music.

Students, faculty and staff at Ithaca College create an active, inclusive community anchored in a keen desire to make a difference in the local community and the broader world. The college is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright scholars, one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly schools in the country, and one of the top 10 colleges in the Northeast.

Emerson College Announces Local 2021 Graduates

Emerson College awarded more than 950 undergraduate degrees and more than 470 graduate degrees for the Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 2, at Fenway Park in Boston, MA during its 141st commencement exercises, and virtually on Sunday, May 9. The College also honored the Class of 2020 graduates in an additional ceremony at Fenway Park on May 2.

Former President Lee Pelton gave the commencement address at Fenway Park, and Emmy-nominated writer, producer, and alum Stefani Robinson ‘14 delivered the address during the virtual ceremony on May 9. Both ceremonies featured remarks by former President Lee Pelton and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Michaele Whelan, student speeches and awards, video montages, and recognition of each graduate.

The following students graduated with their respective degrees:

Lily Doolin of Lynn – BA, Writing, Lit and Publishing

Sara Tesh of Lynn – BS, Marketing Communication.

Potter graduates from the University of Utah

The University of Utah wishes to congratulate Rebecca Potter of Lynn who was among the 8,442 graduates honored during the 152nd general commencement ceremony on May 6, 2021.

Potter’s degree is listed as:

• Degree: Master of Social Work

• Major:

• Major code description: Social Work MSW

The remarkably resilient Class of 2021 includes students who graduated summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021-completing their degrees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 Semester

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2021 semester.

Danielle Baker of Lynn for earning Honors

Matthew Woodward of Lynn for earning Highest Honors

Steven Saing of Lynn for earning High Honors

Mia Serino of Lynn for earning High Honors

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Bucknell Students Named to Dean’s List

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

The following students have achieved dean’s list status for spring 2021:

Victor King, class of 2024, from Lynn

Andrew Doane, class of 2022, from Lynn

Located in Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is a highly selective private liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates. Graduate programs are available in select disciplines. Students benefit from a small student-faculty ratio of 9:1, personal attention from faculty, leadership opportunities, and excellent graduation rates and career outcomes.