Malden Catholic Inducts 140 Members Into the Brother Gilbert Chapter of the National Honor Society

The National Honor Society is dedicated to advancing the attributes of scholarship, leadership, character and service in schools. In May 2021 Malden Catholic High School inducted 140 new members into the Brother Gilbert Chapter of the National Honor Society. For the Brother Gilbert Chapter at Malden Catholic, students become academically eligible for membership when after four semesters a cumulative average of 88% has been earned. Students apply through a Faculty Moderator and provide to a five-person Faculty Committee documented evidence of character, leadership and service. With help of faculty input, the Committee evaluates each candidate, votes in a closed session, and makes the final decision on membership. NHS academic averages, service requirements which include voluntary contribution made by the student to the school or community along with demonstrations of leadership through resourcefulness, problem-solving and idea-generation are reviewed quarterly.

Students who meet NHS scholarship requirements will also have the opportunity to submit information regarding accomplishments in and commitment to service, leadership and character for scholarship consideration.

According to Malden Catholic Principal, Rose Maria Redman, “This has been an extraordinary year for MC and our students have performed well despite the challenges that were presented. We are delighted to have a outstanding group of students at our school who throughout the year have been dedicated to leadership, academic excellence and giving back to our community.”

Malden Catholic New National Honor Society Members for 2021 – 2022

Jeremy Afrwande form Lynn. He is a Renewing Senior and a graduate of the Class of 2021.

Liam McDonough from Lynn. He is a Renewing Senior and a graduate from the Class of 2021.

Aidan Cole from Lynn. He is a Junior Inductee in the Class of 2022.

Shadel Kibirige from Lynn. She is a Junior Inductee in the Class of 2022.

Brooke Langis from Lynn. She is a Junior Inductee in the Class of 2022.

Angie Mejia from Lynn. She is a Junior Inductee in the Class of 2022.

Lilyanna Romero from Lynn. She is a Junior Inductee in the Class of 2022.

Javier Umana from Lynn. He is a Junior Inductee in the Class of 2022.

