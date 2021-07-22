Lynn’s Don Collins Enters a Hemingway Look-Alike Contest

Special to the Journal

Retired Lynn Public Schools high school English Teacher Donald J. Collins has entered a look-alike contest for the famous novelist, Ernest Hemingway.

While home in Lynn Don was reading a newspaper and noticed a Hemingway Annual Look-Alike Contest advertisement to be held at Sloppy Joe’s in Key West.

Don Collins poses a Hemingway like gaze.

Ernest Hemingway.

Don who has an adventurous soul decided to investigate the contest while in Florida. He took a shuttle bus trip to Key West. He was not sure of entering; instead he decided to scout it out and finally said afterwards, “I can do this.”

Now in 2021 Don is well prepared and ready for the competition, since he has previously participated. He has read many of Hemingway’s works and studied his physical appearance.

Don is the exact size of Ernest Hemingway at 5’11 ¾” tall, his weight is comparable, and he has a facial look-alike appearance to the famous author.

Long-time friend, Dave Driscoll said, “This is the logical end result of a long and distinguished career as a high school English teacher; Don is following one of his favorite writers – Ernest Hemingway.”