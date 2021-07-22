News

Wyoma Little League Donates to the Jimmy Fund

by  •  •
The Wyoma Little League Jimmy Fund Team sold Lemonade at Gowdy Park. All proceeds raised will be donated to the Jmmy Fund Cancer Research Center. On hand supporting this charitable cause was Mayoral Candidate Darren Cyr and Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Lozzi. This event coincided with the Clean-up the Park Day. Neighbors, Little Leaguers, parents, and the Clean-up crew along with drive-by vehicles donated and had a tasty lemonade drink pictured are Wyoma Little League players, parents, and the clean-up screw.

