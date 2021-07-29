Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Valeri named to Deans’ List at Bryant University

Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. Lindsey Valeri, class of 2024, from Lynn, has been named to the Deans’ List for the spring 2021 semester.

Congratulations to Lindsey on this outstanding achievement!

About Bryant University

For 158 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. Bryant delivers an innovative and uniquely integrated business and liberal arts education that inspires students to excel. With approximately 3,800 graduate and undergraduate students from 38 states and 49 countries, Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, and Barron’s. Visit www.Bryant.edu.

Emmanuel College Announces Spring 2021 Dean’s List

In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boston has named nearly 900 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. Local students earning Dean’s List include:

Kendrick Jean-Francois of Lynn

PietraOelke of Lynn

Tianna Dawe of Lynn

Ingrid O’Dell of Lynn

Megan Cassidy of Lynn

John Carroll of Lynn

Dorilis Guerrero Alvino of Lynn

Trish Dinh of Lynn

Kristen Santillan of Lynn

Shayla Thach of Lynn

Hannah Trahant of Lynn

Emmanuel College is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities. Enrolling more than 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students, the College provides boundless opportunities for students to expand their worldview through rigorous coursework, significant internship and career opportunities throughout the Boston area and beyond, collaborations with distinguished and dedicated faculty, and participation in a dynamic campus community. Emmanuel’s more than 70 programs in the sciences, liberal arts, business, nursing, and education foster spirited discourse and substantive learning experiences that honor the College’s Catholic educational mission to educate the whole person and provide an ethical and relevant 21st-century education.

Pelletier Named to Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Hofstra University

Emma Pelletier of Lynn,excelled during the Spring 2021 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016). Our campus is a leafy oasis just a quick train ride away from New York City and all its cultural, recreational and professional opportunities. We offer small classes and personal attention, with the resources, technology and facilities of a large university. Students can choose from more than 165 undergraduate program options and 175 graduate program options in the liberal arts and sciences, education, health professions and human services, the Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs, the Fred DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science, the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, the Maurice A. Deane School of Law, the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Hofstra University is a dynamic community of 11,000 students from around the world who are dedicated to civic engagement, academic excellence and becoming leaders in their communities and their careers.

MALDEN CATHOLIC STUDENTS ACHIEVE HONOR ROLL FOURTH QUARTER

Malden Catholic students have completed the coursework required for the fourth quarter of the 2020 – 2021 school year. The school has three categories for outstanding academic performance honors: Headmaster’s List (90 – 100 in all classes,) First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes) and Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes.)

The following local students were named to the Honor Rol:l

FIRST HONORS

Katie Erazo

Brianeliz Gomez

Shadel Kibirige

Angie Mejia

Javier Umana

Jovanny Vargas

HEADMASTER’S LIST

Aidan Col – Headmaster’s List

Jeffrey Hill

Devin Hong

Brooke Langis

James Meklis

Samuel Ohannesian Jr.

Rylan Scaglione

SECOND HONORS

Sabrina Armstrong

Kylia Reynoso

Lilyanna Romero

Ryan Sweeney

Yolandy Vargas

Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni. Annually, graduates attend some of the nation’s most renown universities including Harvard, Georgetown, Brown, Cornell, Tufts, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Amherst College. Foundational to student success is Malden Catholic’s codivisional model which offers the best of both worlds, single-gender academics during the day and integrated social and extracurricular opportunities after school. Malden Catholic is known in the community for its rigorous academics, SFX Scholars Program and award-winning STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) with electives such as Robotics and Engineering Design. Malden Catholic curriculum is designed to improve individual growth mindset, leadership principles, success outcomes along with integrating the Xaverian values of trust, humility, compassion, simplicity and zeal. https://www.maldencatholic.org/