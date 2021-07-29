Lynn Classical teacher Biasella is a candidate for Revere School Committee

Lynn Classical High School special education teacher Vanessa Biasella is having a busy summer. In addition to her job at Classical where she is helping to introduce the Orton-Gillingham Reading Approach to the school curriculum, Biasella is running for a seat on the Revere School Committee.

Biasella kicked off her campaign July 22 at Sammy’s Patio’s. Family members, including her parents, husband and children, friends, and supporters packed the establishment on Revere Beach Boulevard for the kickoff reception.

“To all my family and friends, thank you for your support and for being here,” Vanessa told the large crowd in attendance. “With your support, I know we’re going to be victorious come Nov. 2.”

Vanessa Biasella

Biasella is one of ten candidates for six elected seats on the School Committee. Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, who attended Biasella’s campaign kickoff reception, is the ex-officio chair of the Revere School Committee.

Teaching at Classical

Biasella is in her second year on the Lynn Classical faculty, having begun her career in education in 2002.

She previously worked in early childhood education in the Revere, Melrose, and Stoneham school systems.

Biasella holds an Associate’s degree in Liberal Arts from Bunker Hill Community College, and a Bachelor’s degree in History and a Master’s degree in Secondary Education from Salem State University. She went on to pursue her teacher’s license in Special Education in Moderate Disabilities (grades 5-12), also at Salem State. She is also a certified maritime archaeologist.

“I finished my degree at Salem State and did my practicums (practice teaching) in Revere, Chelsea, and Melrose and found my home at Lynn Classical,” said Biasella.

At Classical, Biasella has been working with students in the Orton-Gillingam Reading Approach that is designed to help struggling readers. The new program introduced the idea of breaking down reading and spelling into smaller skills involving letters and sounds, and then building on these skills over time. The program will begin at Classical this fall with full classes.

Biasella said the administration and faculty at Classical have been very supportive. “I love Classical. I’m definitely going to retire from here,” she said.

Biasella said her original passion was teaching history, but that changed upon her arrival at Lynn Classical.

“I’m a history teacher. That was my passion, and I told my boss [Special Education Department Head Andrea Merryman] that I may want to look at a history position if it opens. She said to me, ‘Finish out the year and see how you feel, because I have a feeling you’re really going to like being here in the Special Education Department.’ She was right. It’s been very rewarding to be in this field.”

And Biasella hopes to bring her positive teaching experience at Classical into her campaign for School Committee in Revere.

“I’ve learned that students need the love and support from their teachers and the social aspect that school brings,” said Biasella.