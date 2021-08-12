Candidate for Council At-large Jose Encarnacion Campaign Kickoff

A very exuberant crowd of supporters attended the kickoff campaign for Councilor-at-Large Candidate Jose Encarnacion at Trio’s Mexican Restaurant. Entertainment was provided by Lynn’s musicians Julio Bare and Shira Moss; a table of Mexican style appetizers was served.

The cheerful Jose Encarnacion graduated from UMass Boston with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics. He is a board member of the North Shore Latino Business Association and is employed by JetBlue Airways; he is an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and provides assistance to family businesses.

Jose has a lot of support around the city as he said, “I have a positive feeling about my campaign as I meet many constituents. My background is in Economics, and I want to see growth within the city.”

He also believes in having city government become more transparent, especially with budgeting. Jose wants to develop Inclusionary Zoning to assist low-income families by establishing a 15 to 20 percent cap of new housing units for affordable living. Other platforms issues of concern are Public Safety, Education, and Infrastructure.

According to Jose, “I have learned that nothing comes easy, but through hard work, dedication, and working together; I want to be the bridge to the people.”