McGee Completes Pan-Mass Challenge

Raises more than $10,000 for cancer research

Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee participated in the Pan-Mass Challenge over the weekend, raising more than $10,000 for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

McGee trekked 83 miles by bicycle from Babson College in Wellesley to the Mass Maritime Academy in Bourne. His wife, Maria McGee, was at the finish line to welcome him.

It was Mayor McGee’s third consecutive Pan-Mass Challenge, having done a three-day, 178-mile ride last year virtually due to the pandemic. He has raised more than $31,000 for cancer research in his three rides.

“I rode 83 miles on Saturday, but it was actually 87 because I missed one of the turns and had to backtrack to the route,” reported McGee. “I was able to start early in the morning and complete the ride.”

McGee talked about the personal reasons why he trained so hard and was so determined to compete and raise money for the world-renowned cancer institute that is in Boston.

“My mother-in-law was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and went through treatment and still continues to be cancer-free,” said McGee. “That’s when I made a decision to jump in and be a part of the Pan-Mass Challenge. The race has raised more than $770 million since 1980. They’ve raised $45 million so far this year. It’s an amazing event that the organizers have put together.”

Last year McGee dedicated his efforts to Debbie Plunkett, who was a close friend and classmate of his wife at Lynn Classical. Mrs. Plunkett died on Jan. 4, 2020, at the age of 54. “Debbie was my inspiration for last year’s ride,” said McGee.

The Mayor said that the underlying goal and ultimate challenge is “riding for a cure.”

“One of the riders said to me on Saturday, ‘Won’t it be great when we’re just all getting together to ride this ride and cancer has been cured. And I said, ‘that’s a great statement to make’.’’

McGee added that when you participate in the race, “you can feel the power and the passion and what it means to people, some of whom have survived cancer or lost family members.”

“It’s a powerful experience,” said McGee. “All of those stories and all of those challenges are part of what the ride is all about. When you’re 50-60 miles into the race, you have to push yourself a bit, but there are people cheering for you along the route and you really appreciate what everyone is striving to accomplish. I’m just happy to be a small part of it and try to raise some dollars and make a difference for something that impacts all of us.”