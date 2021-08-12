Sixth Annual Beach Wrestling Lynn Shore Showdown

A bright warm day with a gentle ocean breeze was the setting for the 6th Annual Lynn Shore Showdown. This was a great time for parents, wrestlers, and fans to be together watching the competition along Nahant Bay shoreline.

“We are thrilled to be back for another year” said Organizer Jared Nicholson. “This is beach wrestling at its best; it was coordinated with Beat the Streets of New England wrestling program. We have teams throughout the region competing today. This is a way to expose the sport to our Lynn youth.”

The Lynn Public Schools have middle school teams competing against other Lynn middle schools with the support from Beat the Streets of New England. A traveling varsity team is based at Lynn Tech that consists of wrestlers from each high school competing in the Vocational Technical League.

Being a School Committee member, Jared believes this is a great opportunity to have this program in the city. It is another activity for the youth as he continued to say, “This is a great sport to learn discipline and team work. It is low-cost to participate without additional space or equipment. I am happy to get this program off the ground, he said”

This wrestling program offers youth development skills. It helps students to find their way through school, their daily lives, and their social skills.