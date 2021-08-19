Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Local Students Graduate from URI

The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 135th Commencement. More than 3,700 undergraduate degrees and 680 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during nine individual ceremonies held over three days, May 21-23, 2021

• Vasiliki Kostolias of Lynn received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.

• Michael Joseph Tarasuik of Lynn received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance.

Students who received the honor summa cum laude graduated with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.7; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.50; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.3.

About the University of Rhode Island

Founded in 1892, the University of Rhode Island is the principal public flagship research and graduate institution in Rhode Island. Competitive and highly regarded, its 14,500 undergraduate students and more than 2,250 graduate students represent 48 states and 76 countries across the globe. With 203 academic programs, URI offers its undergraduate, graduate, and professional students distinctive educational opportunities designed to meet the global challenges of today’s world and the rapidly evolving needs of tomorrow. At URI, you will find some of today’s leading innovators, discoverers, and creative problem solvers. To learn more, visit: uri.edu.

Local Student Earns Distinction at Wichita State University

Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,500 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for spring 2021 including Janaya C Kernizan of Lynn.

To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Wichita State University serves as the Kansas urban-based research university, enrolling more than 15,000 students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.

Located in the largest city in the state with one of the highest concentrations in the United States of jobs involving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), Wichita State University provides uniquely distinctive and innovative pathways of applied learning, applied research and career opportunities for all of our students.

The Innovation Campus, which is a physical extension of the Wichita State University main campus, is one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing research/innovation parks, encompassing over 120 acres and is home to a number of global companies and organizations.