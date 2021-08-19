Olympian Rashida Ellis Day in Lynn

The City of Lynn welcomed the return of Olympian Boxer Rashida Ellis with a parade from Lynn English to Lynn City Hall. Throngs of supporters came to City Hall Square congratulating and praising Rashida for her Tokyo Olympics feat. A moment of dignity was displayed during the National Anthem. American flags and Rashida Ellis T-shirts were distributed to everyone in attendance.

Organizer and Emcee Ward 6 Councilor Fred Hogan explained how Rashida decided not to play Basketball on his team at Lynn English; instead she chased her dream with a boxing career. Fred said, “I wanted her to play on the team, but her Boxing coach said no; I was so depressed on that decision. Reshida was a freshman and now look at what she turned out to be – Lynn’s Olympian.”

Family and Friends congratulate Lynn Olympian Rashida Ellis.

“Today is not only Reshida Ellis Day, but also, a proud day in Lynn. Reshida is a great Lynner and all of us are honored to have her at City Hall today” stated Councilor President Darren Cyr. He continued to say, “Reshida is a gold medal winner in our eyes, and she gave Lynn a great sense of pride.”

Mayor McGee presented Rashida the Key to Lynn as he said, “Rashida put Lynn on the world stage”. Olympic Boxing Coach Mark Gargard voiced his feelings about Rasihda how she was able to speak her own mind. He said, “She is able to perform what she needs to do; she was 100 percent the team leader. Her heart is big as her talent; she brought the team together for its successes in Tokyo.”

Reshida expressed her gratitude for this day and for everyone supporting her. She continued to say, “This is the best journey for any athlete to have. Thank you for everyone who has been with me for the 15 years of my boxing career; Lynn has always been there with me. Her focus is on 2024 as she said, “Paris, here I come.”